Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.22 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) closed at $0.22 up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1951668 shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2289 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2153.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On December 21, 2016, Gabelli & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 141.23M and an Enterprise Value of 131.19M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $0.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2296, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2501.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAK has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 2.97M over the past ten days. A total of 529.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.51M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.66M with a Short Ratio of 9.66M, compared to 9.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.