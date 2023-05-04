OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Records 0.54 million Shares Traded, Reaches $14.95 High

After finishing at $14.28 in the prior trading day, OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) closed at $14.32, up 0.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544872 shares were traded. OCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OCFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Murphy Joseph M. Jr. bought 6,473 shares for $15.45 per share. The transaction valued at 100,008 led to the insider holds 175,563 shares of the business.

Maher Christopher bought 1,000 shares of OCFC for $15,263 on Apr 27. The Chairman and CEO now owns 266,644 shares after completing the transaction at $15.26 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Barrett Patrick Sean, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $15.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,860 and bolstered with 53,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCFC now has a Market Capitalization of 964.37M. As of this moment, OceanFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCFC has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 325.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 393.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OCFC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 570.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 820.49k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OCFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for OCFC, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 19, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $98.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.4M to a low estimate of $98M. As of the current estimate, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $90.8M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.64M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $387.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $395.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $377.48M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.7M and the low estimate is $397M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.