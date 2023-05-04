OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Stocks Hit Low of $36.16 Before Closing at $36.25

In the latest session, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) closed at $36.25 down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $37.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087990 shares were traded. OMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $39 from $49 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares for $37.08 per share. The transaction valued at 42,642 led to the insider holds 337,936 shares of the business.

Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,000 shares of OMF for $40,233 on May 20. The President and CEO now owns 349,612 shares after completing the transaction at $40.23 per share. On May 10, another insider, Shulman Douglas H., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $40.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,604 and bolstered with 348,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.66B. As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $49.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMF has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 121.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 3.94M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OMF is 4.00, from 3.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $5.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.21. EPS for the following year is $7.59, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.88 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $907.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $857M. As of the current estimate, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $887M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $938.17M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $885M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.