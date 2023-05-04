Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $0.49

After finishing at $0.48 in the prior trading day, Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) closed at $0.49, up 1.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0073 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584382 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5049 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4716.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGI now has a Market Capitalization of 186.59M and an Enterprise Value of 133.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $1.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6315, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8821.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 846.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 579.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 311.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.27M. Insiders hold about 19.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.81% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 6.45M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $30.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.61M to a low estimate of $28.87M. As of the current estimate, Organigram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.59M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.3M, a decrease of -2.60% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.39M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.59M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.65M and the low estimate is $130.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.