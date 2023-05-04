Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) closed the day trading at $12.36 down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $12.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4401458 shares were traded. PAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $16 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when McCarthy Kevin S bought 200,000 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,961,220 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.10B and an Enterprise Value of 17.45B. As of this moment, Plains’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAA has reached a high of $13.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAA traded about 3.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAA traded about 3.81M shares per day. A total of 698.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PAA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.4M with a Short Ratio of 16.40M, compared to 18.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

PAA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.07, up from 0.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.20. The current Payout Ratio is 69.90% for PAA, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $15.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.9B to a low estimate of $12.61B. As of the current estimate, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s year-ago sales were $13.69B, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.84B, a decrease of -9.30% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.59B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.34B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.18B and the low estimate is $47.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.