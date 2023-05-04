Premier Inc. (PINC) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) closed at $27.16 in the last session, up 0.74% from day before closing price of $26.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1895156 shares were traded. PINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PINC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on May 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $43 previously.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.83B and an Enterprise Value of 4.31B. As of this moment, Premier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINC has reached a high of $38.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PINC traded on average about 598.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 951.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.19M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PINC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 2.5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PINC is 0.84, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.52. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $368.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $386.49M to a low estimate of $349.36M. As of the current estimate, Premier Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.71M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.98M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.26M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.