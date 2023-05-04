PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PRO

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) closed the day trading at $27.78 up 3.93% from the previous closing price of $26.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508008 shares were traded. PRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On May 04, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Cook Scott William sold 3,000 shares for $30.31 per share. The transaction valued at 90,930 led to the insider holds 41,833 shares of the business.

Petersen Greg sold 6,000 shares of PRO for $154,560 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 107,414 shares after completing the transaction at $25.76 per share. On May 13, another insider, WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,194 shares for $24.91 each. As a result, the insider received 54,653 and left with 115,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRO has reached a high of $31.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRO traded about 239.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRO traded about 282.46k shares per day. A total of 45.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.67M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $72.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.18M to a low estimate of $71.77M. As of the current estimate, PROS Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.36M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.3M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.72M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $296.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.14M, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $342.71M and the low estimate is $321.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.