Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed the day trading at $16.95 up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $16.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806690 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QFIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B. As of this moment, Qifu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QFIN traded about 916.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QFIN traded about 733.11k shares per day. A total of 157.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.08M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.24M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

QFIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 4.97 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 29.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.03 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.39B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.