Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.26

As of close of business last night, Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.26, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558139 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2250.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RENT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Hyman Jennifer sold 9,385 shares for $2.27 per share. The transaction valued at 21,351 led to the insider holds 1,329,369 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Scarlett sold 68,071 shares of RENT for $196,501 on Apr 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 472,310 shares after completing the transaction at $2.89 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Alexander Andrea, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 16,281 shares for $2.89 each. As a result, the insider received 46,998 and left with 173,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RENT now has a Market Capitalization of 204.82M and an Enterprise Value of 365.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 77.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $6.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9381, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1506.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RENT traded 757.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 575.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.48M, compared to 7.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.26% and a Short% of Float of 14.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $73.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.8M to a low estimate of $72.9M. As of the current estimate, Rent the Runway Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.1M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.01M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.4M, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $388.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445.3M and the low estimate is $358.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.