Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $4.87 in the prior trading day, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) closed at $5.50, up 12.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580433 shares were traded. SCLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 1.89B. As of this moment, Scilex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 49.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -193.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCLX has reached a high of $16.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 652.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 679.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.11M. Insiders hold about 96.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCLX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.