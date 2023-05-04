Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The price of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) closed at $42.06 in the last session, down -1.45% from day before closing price of $42.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2216950 shares were traded. SEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $59.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Whitaker Jerry R. bought 500 shares for $43.56 per share. The transaction valued at 21,780 led to the insider holds 10,521 shares of the business.

Ahmad Zubaid bought 1,200 shares of SEE for $50,544 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 1,200 shares after completing the transaction at $42.12 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Pupkin Sergio A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $44.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,330 and bolstered with 46,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.77B and an Enterprise Value of 10.07B. As of this moment, Sealed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEE has reached a high of $68.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEE traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SEE is 0.80, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 23.80% for SEE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.65. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Sealed Air Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.64B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.37B and the low estimate is $5.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.