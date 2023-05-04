Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) closed at $54.91 in the last session, down -10.98% from day before closing price of $61.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1912651 shares were traded. SSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $54.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 28, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Oringer Jonathan sold 5,400 shares for $75.24 per share. The transaction valued at 406,296 led to the insider holds 11,449,354 shares of the business.

Oringer Jonathan sold 100 shares of SSTK for $7,500 on Mar 09. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 11,437,362 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Oringer Jonathan, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $75.17 each. As a result, the insider received 488,605 and left with 11,437,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSTK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.44B. As of this moment, Shutterstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSTK has reached a high of $81.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSTK traded on average about 480.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 821.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SSTK is 1.08, which was 0.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.08. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.58 and $3.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $215.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $218.89M to a low estimate of $212.4M. As of the current estimate, Shutterstock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206.87M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.71M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $848.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $851.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $827.83M, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $903.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933M and the low estimate is $864M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.