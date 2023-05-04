Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.58 in the prior trading day, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) closed at $0.58, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0064 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4192681 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5700.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKLZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Paradise Andrew bought 1,500,000 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 836,250 led to the insider holds 8,956,647 shares of the business.

Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares of SKLZ for $11,310 on Sep 28. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 29,290 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKLZ now has a Market Capitalization of 292.95M and an Enterprise Value of 91.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $2.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5982, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9442.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 416.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.39M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 39.72M with a Short Ratio of 39.72M, compared to 40.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.40% and a Short% of Float of 12.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $45.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $43.2M. As of the current estimate, Skillz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.44M, an estimated decrease of -51.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.21M, a decrease of -37.00% over than the figure of -$51.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.17M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.71M, down -29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310M and the low estimate is $158.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.