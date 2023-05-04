SLM Corporation (SLM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SLM

After finishing at $14.25 in the prior trading day, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) closed at $13.89, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1949992 shares were traded. SLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $16 previously.

On April 14, 2023, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on April 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.70B. As of this moment, SLM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLM has reached a high of $20.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 241.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.11% stake in the company. Shares short for SLM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 7.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SLM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.30% for SLM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2798:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $374.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $346M. As of the current estimate, SLM Corporation’s year-ago sales were $362.81M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.72M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.88M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.