Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Stocks Hit Low of $1.8200 Before Closing at $2.08

In the latest session, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) closed at $2.08 down -32.47% from its previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565732 shares were traded. SMFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Smart for Life Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Trilogy Capital Group, LLC sold 1,161,000 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 298,377 led to the insider holds 5,229,000 shares of the business.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR sold 1,161,000 shares of SMFL for $298,377 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 5,229,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Altbach Ronald S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 888 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 394 and left with 249,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMFL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.51M and an Enterprise Value of 27.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFL has reached a high of $68.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.2859.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMFL has traded an average of 88.03K shares per day and 549.48k over the past ten days. A total of 0.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.55M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 4.13k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.77M, up 119.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224M and the low estimate is $224M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 474.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.