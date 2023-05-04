SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The closing price of SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) was $0.38 for the day, down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691675 shares were traded. SDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3949 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $2.30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Rammelt Susan Greenspon sold 350,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 133,175 led to the insider holds 2,798,818 shares of the business.

DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares of SDC for $7,800 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDC now has a Market Capitalization of 54.87M and an Enterprise Value of 827.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7430.

Shares Statistics:

SDC traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 575.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 27.45M with a Short Ratio of 27.45M, compared to 26.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.96% and a Short% of Float of 21.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.66M to a low estimate of $101.5M. As of the current estimate, SmileDirectClub Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.65M, an estimated decrease of -29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.25M, a decrease of -16.30% over than the figure of -$29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $416.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.74M, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $472.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.64M and the low estimate is $455.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.