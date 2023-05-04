SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Records 4.88 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.4150 High

After finishing at $2.38 in the prior trading day, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed at $2.33, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4884760 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 3,949 shares for $2.49 per share. The transaction valued at 9,827 led to the insider holds 1,034,198 shares of the business.

MARCUS LAWRENCE sold 75,000 shares of SOUN for $151,155 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 795,846 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, MARCUS LAWRENCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 48,905 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 95,291 and left with 870,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 631.14M and an Enterprise Value of 666.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5752.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 199.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.94M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.11M with a Short Ratio of 16.11M, compared to 9.43M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.1M to a low estimate of $6.08M. As of the current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.29M, an estimated increase of 56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.29M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.68M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.13M, up 47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.53M and the low estimate is $77.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.