Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Records -9.17% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

As of close of business last night, Starbucks Corporation’s stock clocked out at $103.96, down -9.17% from its previous closing price of $114.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24346982 shares were traded. SBUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBUX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $131 from $138 previously.

On January 24, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $120.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ruggeri Rachel sold 736 shares for $105.50 per share. The transaction valued at 77,648 led to the insider holds 56,028 shares of the business.

Jenkins Zabrina sold 2,962 shares of SBUX for $321,317 on Feb 13. The acting evp, general counsel now owns 38,258 shares after completing the transaction at $108.48 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Ruggeri Rachel, who serves as the evp, cfo of the company, sold 3,960 shares for $106.50 each. As a result, the insider received 421,740 and left with 57,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBUX now has a Market Capitalization of 131.66B and an Enterprise Value of 152.17B. As of this moment, Starbucks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has reached a high of $115.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBUX traded 5.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBUX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.37M with a Short Ratio of 12.37M, compared to 12.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.04, SBUX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92. The current Payout Ratio is 69.10% for SBUX, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.41. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 29 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $9.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.75B to a low estimate of $9.11B. As of the current estimate, Starbucks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.15B, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.47B, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.21B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.25B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.04B and the low estimate is $39.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.