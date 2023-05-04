Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Records 8.15 million Shares Traded, Reaches $136.63 High

In the latest session, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) closed at $133.95 up 28.27% from its previous closing price of $104.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+29.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8151699 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Super Micro Computer Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Lin Judy L. sold 500 shares for $97.52 per share. The transaction valued at 48,760 led to the insider holds 946 shares of the business.

TUAN SHERMAN sold 1,000 shares of SMCI for $87,000 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 24,696 shares after completing the transaction at $87.00 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, LIU TALLY C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $83.27 each. As a result, the insider received 416,359 and left with 24,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.61B and an Enterprise Value of 5.50B. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $119.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMCI has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 2.44M over the past ten days. A total of 53.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.61M, compared to 4.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.53 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.25. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $11 and $7.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.64B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Super Micro Computer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.08B and the low estimate is $7.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.