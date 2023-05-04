TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) was $1.11 for the day, up 4.72% from the previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136243 shares were traded. TCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCBP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Randall Diana Elizabeth bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Randall Kenneth Edward bought 70,000 shares of TCBP for $350,000 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 382,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Randall Mark Edward, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,000 and bolstered with 382,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCBP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85M and an Enterprise Value of 636.45k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $78.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4979, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5193.

Shares Statistics:

TCBP traded an average of 328.13K shares per day over the past three months and 366.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19M. Insiders hold about 11.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 59.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 8.92k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.42 and -$11.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.42. EPS for the following year is -$4.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.6 and -$4.6.