The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Stock Price Peaks at $40.89 During Trading

The price of The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) closed at $39.85 in the last session, down -9.18% from day before closing price of $43.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622628 shares were traded. ANDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANDE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on November 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $48 from $36 previously.

On October 20, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when ANDERSON MICHAEL J sold 10,000 shares for $45.90 per share. The transaction valued at 458,970 led to the insider holds 281,644 shares of the business.

ANDERSON MICHAEL J sold 3,000 shares of ANDE for $138,135 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 291,644 shares after completing the transaction at $46.05 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Rex Anne G, who serves as the VP, Strategy, Planning and Dev of the company, sold 2,665 shares for $45.47 each. As a result, the insider received 121,178 and left with 20,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANDE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 2.18B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANDE has reached a high of $52.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANDE traded on average about 255.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 289.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.61M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ANDE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 777.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 600.64k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ANDE is 0.74, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 18.70% for ANDE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 19, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.87 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.25. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $3.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.62B to a low estimate of $4B. As of the current estimate, The Andersons Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.07B, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.33B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.43B and the low estimate is $15.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.