The name Navient Corporation (NAVI) should be kept on your radar

The price of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) closed at $15.16 in the last session, up 0.86% from day before closing price of $15.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1498892 shares were traded. NAVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 21.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $14 previously.

On October 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $14.50.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when HAUBER STEPHEN M sold 11,351 shares for $19.17 per share. The transaction valued at 217,546 led to the insider holds 217,081 shares of the business.

KANE JOHN M sold 17,006 shares of NAVI for $281,606 on Jan 03. The EVP & Group President now owns 607,303 shares after completing the transaction at $16.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B. As of this moment, Navient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVI has reached a high of $19.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAVI traded on average about 942.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 928.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.86M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 7.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NAVI is 0.64, which was 0.64 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $220M. It ranges from a high estimate of $236M to a low estimate of $202M. As of the current estimate, Navient Corporation’s year-ago sales were $271M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.5M, a decrease of -15.60% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $927M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $795M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $877.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933M and the low estimate is $711M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.