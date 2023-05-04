The Progressive Corporation (PGR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

As of close of business last night, The Progressive Corporation’s stock clocked out at $125.05, down -2.54% from its previous closing price of $128.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8018318 shares were traded. PGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 355.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on April 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $150 from $165 previously.

On March 16, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $116 to $158.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $133 to $138.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Broz Steven sold 930 shares for $137.79 per share. The transaction valued at 128,145 led to the insider holds 27,251 shares of the business.

Bleser Philip sold 2,000 shares of PGR for $279,720 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 2,129 shares after completing the transaction at $139.86 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Mascaro Daniel P, who serves as the Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of the company, sold 2,806 shares for $136.96 each. As a result, the insider received 384,310 and left with 33,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGR now has a Market Capitalization of 80.90B and an Enterprise Value of 87.58B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $149.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGR traded 2.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 584.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 3.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, PGR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.4 and $4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.53. EPS for the following year is $8.05, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.9 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $14.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.9B to a low estimate of $14.32B. As of the current estimate, The Progressive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.42B, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.84B, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.55B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.08B, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.42B and the low estimate is $63.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.