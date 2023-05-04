There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) can be one of them

In the latest session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) closed at $39.95 up 3.44% from its previous closing price of $38.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193683 shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 149.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares for $41.19 per share. The transaction valued at 411,884 led to the insider holds 3,365 shares of the business.

BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares of TNDM for $402,500 on Dec 16. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 3,029 shares after completing the transaction at $40.25 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, BERGER DAVID B, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $40.32 each. As a result, the insider received 604,800 and left with 3,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.74B and an Enterprise Value of 2.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $99.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNDM has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 64.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.88% stake in the company. Shares short for TNDM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.34M with a Short Ratio of 7.34M, compared to 6.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.36% and a Short% of Float of 12.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $176.1M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.91M, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.67M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of -$3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $895.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $882.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $890M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.22M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $947.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.