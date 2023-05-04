There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) can be one of them

After finishing at $0.83 in the prior trading day, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) closed at $0.87, up 5.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0475 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1457079 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8265.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VXRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,140 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares of VXRT for $16,100 on Jun 22. The Interim CFO now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VXRT now has a Market Capitalization of 82.54M and an Enterprise Value of 8.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1118.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 79.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $4.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7600, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6840.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 864.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.37M with a Short Ratio of 20.37M, compared to 21.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.03% and a Short% of Float of 16.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$1.16.