There is a good chance Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s stock clocked out at $30.79, down -15.16% from its previous closing price of $36.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574765 shares were traded. CLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $42 from $38 previously.

On November 01, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on August 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Murphy Michael John sold 2,681 shares for $32.88 per share. The transaction valued at 88,151 led to the insider holds 48,210 shares of the business.

Murphy Michael John sold 5,041 shares of CLW for $193,222 on Feb 28. The Sr. VP, CFO now owns 60,355 shares after completing the transaction at $38.33 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Bowden Steve M, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,964 shares for $38.34 each. As a result, the insider received 113,640 and left with 51,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLW now has a Market Capitalization of 558.63M and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. As of this moment, Clearwater’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLW has reached a high of $46.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLW traded 131.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 161.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.51M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 216.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 340.65k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.09 and $7.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $559M. It ranges from a high estimate of $559M to a low estimate of $559M. As of the current estimate, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $526.4M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $555M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $555M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $555M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.