There Is Still Room For American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) closed at $13.79 in the last session, up 0.15% from day before closing price of $13.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20586925 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Owens Angela sold 21,984 shares for $13.79 per share. The transaction valued at 303,159 led to the insider holds 59,830 shares of the business.

Raja Vasu sold 9,954 shares of AAL for $150,007 on Mar 13. The EVP Chief Commercial Officer now owns 78,210 shares after completing the transaction at $15.07 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Seymour David, who serves as the EVP Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 74,614 shares for $16.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,195,727 and left with 398,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.90B and an Enterprise Value of 40.34B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $19.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAL traded on average about 23.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 652.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 66.28M with a Short Ratio of 66.28M, compared to 72.37M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.15% and a Short% of Float of 11.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AAL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2013 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.99B to a low estimate of $13.57B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.42B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.67B, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.3B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.97B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.97B and the low estimate is $52.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.