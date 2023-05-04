There Is Still Room For FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

As of close of business last night, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.54, down -3.75% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789912 shares were traded. NOTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOTE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTE now has a Market Capitalization of 279.56M and an Enterprise Value of 417.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3323.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOTE traded 2.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 874.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.13M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 1.83M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 21.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $31.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.5M to a low estimate of $31.11M. As of the current estimate, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.07M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.25M, an increase of 22.40% over than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.61M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.77M, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167M and the low estimate is $156.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.