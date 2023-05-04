There Is Still Room For Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) closed at $22.66 in the last session, down -5.27% from day before closing price of $23.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9365103 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZION’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $46.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when SIMMONS HARRIS H bought 20,000 shares for $24.16 per share. The transaction valued at 483,200 led to the insider holds 1,274,990 shares of the business.

Burdiss Paul E. bought 20,000 shares of ZION for $548,435 on May 01. The Executive Vice President now owns 14,500 shares after completing the transaction at $27.42 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, MCLEAN SCOTT J, who serves as the President of the company, bought 37,000 shares for $27.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,015,280 and bolstered with 104,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZION now has a Market Capitalization of 4.85B. As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZION traded on average about 5.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.18M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.85M with a Short Ratio of 13.85M, compared to 8.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 11.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZION is 1.64, which was 1.61 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.85 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $5.13, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $797.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $823M to a low estimate of $786.1M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $792.46M, a decrease of -2.60% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $817M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $767.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.37B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.