There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Inseego Corp. (INSG)

As of close of business last night, Inseego Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.54, down -4.35% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0246 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723600 shares were traded. INSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5830 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5404.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INSG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSG now has a Market Capitalization of 66.08M and an Enterprise Value of 226.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSG has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4787.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INSG traded 600.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 450.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.53M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 8.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.54% and a Short% of Float of 9.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $48.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $47.55M. As of the current estimate, Inseego Corp.’s year-ago sales were $61.38M, an estimated decrease of -20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.57M, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of -$20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.32M, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $237.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.8M and the low estimate is $230.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.