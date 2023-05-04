This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

After finishing at $43.93 in the prior trading day, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) closed at $45.02, up 2.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121682 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AKRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $65 from $40 previously.

On September 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $50.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares for $45.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,126,860 led to the insider holds 409,293 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares of AKRO for $948,576 on Apr 03. The President & CEO now owns 369,293 shares after completing the transaction at $37.94 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Cheng Andrew, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $46.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,166,338 and left with 370,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $54.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 614.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 675.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.37M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 3.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.17% and a Short% of Float of 12.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$3.49, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.78 and -$3.86.