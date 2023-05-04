This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Velo3D Inc. (VLD)

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) closed the day trading at $2.04 down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052835 shares were traded. VLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

On March 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On October 26, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 26, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Walters Matthew Joseph sold 10,000 shares for $3.14 per share. The transaction valued at 31,412 led to the insider holds 779,113 shares of the business.

Buller Benyamin sold 9,495 shares of VLD for $34,362 on Feb 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,988,461 shares after completing the transaction at $3.62 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, McCombe William D., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,268 shares for $3.62 each. As a result, the insider received 15,446 and left with 130,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLD now has a Market Capitalization of 427.35M and an Enterprise Value of 370.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLD has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9898.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VLD traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VLD traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 186.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.43M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.18M, compared to 10.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 16.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $27.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.77M to a low estimate of $26.99M. As of the current estimate, Velo3D Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.64M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.22M, an increase of 58.10% over than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.76M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.14M and the low estimate is $156M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.