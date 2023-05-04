TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock Price Peaks at $93.94 During Trading

The closing price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) was $84.80 for the day, up 59.97% from the previous closing price of $53.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+31.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4309648 shares were traded. TOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOP now has a Market Capitalization of 158.78M and an Enterprise Value of 135.49M. As of this moment, TOP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 223.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 304.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 86.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOP has reached a high of $256.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.06.

Shares Statistics:

TOP traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 5.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Insiders hold about 85.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.17% stake in the company. Shares short for TOP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 318.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 468.68k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.