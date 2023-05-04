TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.60, down -16.29% from its previous closing price of $6.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1831307 shares were traded. TRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Foley Robert bought 10,000 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 70,534 led to the insider holds 153,158 shares of the business.

Ginsberg Deborah J. bought 13,800 shares of TRTX for $99,223 on Nov 16. The insider now owns 91,616 shares after completing the transaction at $7.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 547.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRTX has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRTX traded 395.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 479.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.09M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 985.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, TRTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.27.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $38.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43M to a low estimate of $34.9M. As of the current estimate, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.65M, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.1M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $148.84M and the low estimate is $127M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.