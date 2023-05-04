TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Shares Rise by 0.46% to Close at $10.90

The price of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) closed at $10.90 in the last session, up 0.46% from day before closing price of $10.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983759 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Lockard Steven C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 139,072 shares for $18.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,569,272 and left with 370,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPIC now has a Market Capitalization of 546.06M and an Enterprise Value of 629.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPIC traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 745.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 7.18M, compared to 6.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.69% and a Short% of Float of 17.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.2 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $378.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $404.9M to a low estimate of $338.21M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $384.87M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $404.65M, a decrease of -10.50% less than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $426.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.