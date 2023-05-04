TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, TransMedics Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $73.02, down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $73.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709235 shares were traded. TMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TMDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 08, 2020, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On April 07, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 07, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Hassanein Waleed H sold 7,500 shares for $78.13 per share. The transaction valued at 585,989 led to the insider holds 559,191 shares of the business.

Gordon Stephen sold 5,000 shares of TMDX for $395,250 on May 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,789 shares after completing the transaction at $79.05 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Khayal Tamer I, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 12,026 shares for $86.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,037,626 and left with 14,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMDX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53B and an Enterprise Value of 2.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -98.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDX has reached a high of $90.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TMDX traded 532.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 826.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 1.62M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $42.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.8M to a low estimate of $40.5M. As of the current estimate, TransMedics Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.52M, an estimated increase of 107.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 73.30% less than the figure of $107.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.46M, up 87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290M and the low estimate is $225M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.