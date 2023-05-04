Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The closing price of Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) was $21.76 for the day, up 0.42% from the previous closing price of $21.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774642 shares were traded. TRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $36.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Savage Jean bought 4,300 shares for $23.19 per share. The transaction valued at 99,717 led to the insider holds 194,176 shares of the business.

MACLIN TODD bought 4,500 shares of TRN for $95,355 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 27,548 shares after completing the transaction at $21.19 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Savage Jean, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 4,485 shares for $22.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,971 and bolstered with 189,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B and an Enterprise Value of 7.51B. As of this moment, Trinity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRN has reached a high of $31.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.22.

Shares Statistics:

TRN traded an average of 512.63K shares per day over the past three months and 423.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 2.15M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TRN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99. The current Payout Ratio is 124.30% for TRN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1389:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.2M to a low estimate of $572M. As of the current estimate, Trinity Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $416.8M, an estimated increase of 47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $616.55M, a decrease of -2.60% less than the figure of $47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $649.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $584M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.