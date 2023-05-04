Understanding Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) through its ratios

After finishing at $5.49 in the prior trading day, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) closed at $5.55, up 1.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1473824 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UUUU by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Morrison Alex G bought 8,000 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 48,239 led to the insider holds 150,159 shares of the business.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 17,212 shares of UUUU for $118,957 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 264,837 shares after completing the transaction at $6.91 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider received 49,800 and left with 264,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UUUU now has a Market Capitalization of 824.99M and an Enterprise Value of 751.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 70.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 60.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 158.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.31M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.54% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.98M with a Short Ratio of 22.98M, compared to 20.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.54% and a Short% of Float of 14.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $19.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.5M to a low estimate of $19.5M. As of the current estimate, Energy Fuels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.94M, an estimated increase of 563.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52M, up 257.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.56M and the low estimate is $151.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 238.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.