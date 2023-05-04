Understanding Farfetch Limited (FTCH) through its ratios

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) closed the day trading at $3.92 up 1.82% from the previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9828168 shares were traded. FTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTCH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $6.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.22B. As of this moment, Farfetch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCH has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5950, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7973.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTCH traded about 11.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTCH traded about 12.2M shares per day. A total of 390.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.13M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 35.08M with a Short Ratio of 35.08M, compared to 30.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.87% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$1.88.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $513.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $530.01M to a low estimate of $474.16M. As of the current estimate, Farfetch Limited’s year-ago sales were $514.8M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $642.38M, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $679M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550.55M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $2.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.