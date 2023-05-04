Understanding PacWest Bancorp (PACW) through its ratios

In the latest session, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) closed at $6.42 down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $6.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42677881 shares were traded. PACW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PacWest Bancorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on March 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $31 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $26.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when EGGEMEYER JOHN M III bought 25,000 shares for $15.33 per share. The transaction valued at 383,250 led to the insider holds 28,500 shares of the business.

WAGNER MATTHEW P bought 13,885 shares of PACW for $293,251 on Mar 10. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 33,885 shares after completing the transaction at $21.12 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER D, who serves as the PRES. & CEO, COMMUNITY BANKING of the company, bought 6,660 shares for $15.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,828 and bolstered with 84,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACW has reached a high of $34.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PACW has traded an average of 16.50M shares per day and 24.8M over the past ten days. A total of 117.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.46M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PACW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 21.11M with a Short Ratio of 21.11M, compared to 11.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.55% and a Short% of Float of 22.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PACW is 1.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.43.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $259.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $343.7M to a low estimate of $222M. As of the current estimate, PacWest Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $358.27M, an estimated decrease of -27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $264M, a decrease of -29.40% less than the figure of -$27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $991M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, down -18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $965M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.