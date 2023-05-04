Understanding Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) through its ratios

In the latest session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) closed at $0.60 up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0071 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943619 shares were traded. SBFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4453.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Sebaaly Camille bought 30,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 22,905 led to the insider holds 174,465 shares of the business.

Sebaaly Camille bought 25,000 shares of SBFM for $30,500 on Jun 03. The CFO/Secretary now owns 144,465 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBFM now has a Market Capitalization of 14.68M and an Enterprise Value of -2.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has reached a high of $2.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8893.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBFM has traded an average of 119.48K shares per day and 152.13k over the past ten days. A total of 22.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.47M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBFM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 282.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 305.34k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.