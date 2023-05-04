Update from Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $1.74 in the prior trading day, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) closed at $1.75, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7092542 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 438.64M and an Enterprise Value of 451.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7384, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7846.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 207.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.08M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14M with a Short Ratio of 14.00M, compared to 12.99M on Mar 14, 2023.