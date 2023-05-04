Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed the day trading at $2.45 up 3.38% from the previous closing price of $2.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4388510 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3438.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Adnani Amir bought 60,000 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 159,558 led to the insider holds 3,615,101 shares of the business.

Abraham Spencer bought 38,500 shares of UEC for $100,639 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 605,437 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Adnani Amir, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,600 and bolstered with 3,635,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UEC now has a Market Capitalization of 889.68M and an Enterprise Value of 867.26M. As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0190, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6558.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UEC traded about 7.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UEC traded about 5.07M shares per day. A total of 369.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 44.81M with a Short Ratio of 44.81M, compared to 53.23M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.94% and a Short% of Float of 12.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16M, up 392.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.6M and the low estimate is $27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.