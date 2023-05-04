Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633364 shares were traded. APTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1261 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1183.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptinyx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On July 01, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.99M and an Enterprise Value of -23.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTX has reached a high of $0.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3429.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTX has traded an average of 3.66M shares per day and 932.94k over the past ten days. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 13.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.00% stake in the company. Shares short for APTX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 418.19k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.44.