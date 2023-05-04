Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) closed the day trading at $168.09 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $171.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654666 shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $230 to $231.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when KROMINGA LYNN sold 887 shares for $226.30 per share. The transaction valued at 200,728 led to the insider holds 628 shares of the business.

Linnen Edward P sold 7,300 shares of CAR for $1,770,834 on Feb 15. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 29,168 shares after completing the transaction at $242.58 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Ferraro Joseph A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $184.96 each. As a result, the insider received 2,959,324 and left with 170,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.99B and an Enterprise Value of 27.34B. As of this moment, Avis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $307.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 189.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAR traded about 504.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAR traded about 584.18k shares per day. A total of 40.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CAR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.70% and a Short% of Float of 20.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $12.02 and a low estimate of $6.71, while EPS last year was $15.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $13.27, with high estimates of $16.78 and low estimates of $11.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $39.95 and $23.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.69. EPS for the following year is $23.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $32.02 and $16.79.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.32B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.24B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.99B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.8B and the low estimate is $11.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.