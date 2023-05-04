Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

After finishing at $20.96 in the prior trading day, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) closed at $21.52, up 2.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697672 shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VCYT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Anderson Bonnie H sold 34,000 shares for $22.04 per share. The transaction valued at 749,357 led to the insider holds 42,681 shares of the business.

EASTHAM KARIN sold 18,750 shares of VCYT for $427,044 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 23,451 shares after completing the transaction at $22.78 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Anderson Bonnie H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 34,000 shares for $22.76 each. As a result, the insider received 773,888 and left with 53,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCYT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.54B and an Enterprise Value of 1.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -133.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 710.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 646.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.03M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.46% stake in the company. Shares short for VCYT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 3.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $75.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.3M to a low estimate of $72.48M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.78M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.37M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.64M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $330.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.54M, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $384.14M and the low estimate is $365.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.