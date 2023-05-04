VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) was $0.42 for the day, up 5.00% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737124 shares were traded. VHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3681.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 208.30 and its Current Ratio is at 208.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2009, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2009, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Larsen Kendall bought 1,870 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 2,113 led to the insider holds 654,657 shares of the business.

Larsen Kendall bought 13,829 shares of VHC for $16,595 on May 24. The President & CEO now owns 652,787 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On May 23, another insider, Larsen Kendall, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 2,431 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,917 and bolstered with 638,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VHC now has a Market Capitalization of 104.28M and an Enterprise Value of -47.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 660.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -994.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VHC has reached a high of $0.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4424.

Shares Statistics:

VHC traded an average of 4.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.77M. Insiders hold about 11.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VHC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 3.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.38% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.