VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.03

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) closed the day trading at $0.14 down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727047 shares were traded. VTGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1350.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,870 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of VTGN for $17,870 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 626,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTGN now has a Market Capitalization of 27.46M and an Enterprise Value of 5.57M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -15.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $1.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1665.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTGN traded about 5.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTGN traded about 1.62M shares per day. A total of 206.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.82M with a Short Ratio of 15.82M, compared to 8.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11M, down -96.40% from the average estimate.