What shareholders can do to beat the market with Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) stock

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) closed the day trading at $2.98 down -5.40% from the previous closing price of $3.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1796070 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOTU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOTU now has a Market Capitalization of 956.34M and an Enterprise Value of 424.42M. As of this moment, Gaotu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 745.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 46.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4625.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOTU traded about 4.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOTU traded about 2.61M shares per day. A total of 259.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.17M. Insiders hold about 4.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.16M with a Short Ratio of 10.16M, compared to 12.4M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $443.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $453.91M to a low estimate of $433.98M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $361.37M, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.41M, a decrease of -58.90% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.41M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.37M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $533.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $549.38M and the low estimate is $518.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.