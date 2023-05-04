Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Stock Price Peaks at $45.28 During Trading

The closing price of Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) was $43.26 for the day, down -5.26% from the previous closing price of $45.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4590314 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WOLF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 17, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $65.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 10,566 shares for $47.54 per share. The transaction valued at 502,308 led to the insider holds 81,405 shares of the business.

LOWE GREGG A bought 5,450 shares of WOLF for $250,357 on Apr 28. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 524,855 shares after completing the transaction at $45.94 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 272,840 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOLF now has a Market Capitalization of 7.14B and an Enterprise Value of 7.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.44.

Shares Statistics:

WOLF traded an average of 2.43M shares per day over the past three months and 4.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.07% stake in the company. Shares short for WOLF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.92M with a Short Ratio of 15.92M, compared to 16.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.80% and a Short% of Float of 19.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $260M to a low estimate of $222M. As of the current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.5M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.53M, a decrease of -1.60% less than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $250.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $983M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $907M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746.2M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.